Shania Twain Showed Off Her French Skills During Her Montreal Concert (VIDEO)
"Aweille les filles!" 🤠
Shania Twain touched down in Montreal on June 18 for her Queen of Me tour, and it is safe to say that the country queen impressed us very much. Twain kicked off her highly anticipated North American tour in April 2023 in Spokane, Washington, before ticking off a handful of her Canadian concerts, including stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, and Saskatoon.
"Oh, Canada. I can't tell you how excited I am to be spending a chunk of my year in my home country with you guys! We've got an incredible show planned, so get ready to sing your hearts out, dance the night away and have a blast!!," Shania captioned an Instagram post of her tour dates.
Well, the "Honey, I'm Home" singer returned to Canadian soil last week for her next slew of Canuck dates, including a stopover in Quebec City on June 17 and at Montreal's Centre Bell on June 18. Despite tickets costing an arm and a leg, Shania Twain performed for a sold-out crowd on Sunday night, proving that music royalty never goes out of style.
Ontario-based singer Robyn Ottolini kicked things off before Shania came on stage. As the house lights dimmed for the main act, the crowd could not wait for Shania to appear, and she did in quite a surprising way. Twain opened with "Waking Up Dreaming" but stunned concertgoers by appearing in the audience wearing a blonde wig, a trench coat and black sunnies. A spotlight followed the Canadian singer as she was pushed in a trolley through the crowd for the remainder of the song. Talk about a show starter!
As she finally made her way to the main stage, Twain was in good spirits, sporting a flowy red and blue Gucci set with statement jewelry and a wig with more volume than the speakers.
Twain performed her hits "Up!" and "I'm Gonna Getcha Good" before chatting with the audience, which she did entirely in French. In fact, Twain spoke French for the majority of the show. Whether it was quick anecdotes, a funny story or crowd work, Shania showed off her French skills through and through. When in Montreal, right?
Shania, who grew up in Timmins, Ontario, has been exposed to French enough in her lifetime to be able to speak the language. Not to mention she's also married to a Swiss man with the most French name ever (Frédéric Thiébaud), and the duo live in French-speaking Switzerland. So, Twain took the opportunity to bust out her French for the duration of her Montreal show, and she deserves an A+ for effort.
Now while her French wasn't bad, it was tough to understand at certain parts of the show. And to be fair, she did throw in some English every now and again if she couldn't remember a specific word or phrase. It became evident that Shania loved saying "this next song" and "louder!" in French, terms she had on lock and said effortlessly throughout the night.
During one part of the concert, Shania read a note written to her from Catherine, a Quebec-based singer who just so happened to be in the crowd. "Shania Twain is the reason I am also a singer today. When I was little, I watched all her shows, and on Friday nights, I sing her songs to thousands of people," the note read. "Ok, is this for real?" Shania asked. She then invited Catherine on stage, who revealed she is in a cover band singer from Gaspésie.
When the two embraced on stage, Catherine told Shania that they could speak English if they wanted. Well, the country star preferred to keep things en français and stuck with it the entire segment.
Shania Twain performing 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman.'Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
Shania belted out a few other classics, including "You're Still The One," "Any Man Of Mine," and "Forever And For Always," before exiting stage left for her last two songs. Twain returned in the very look she wore during her "That Don't Impress Me Much" music video — an ensemble any real Twain fan would recognize.
"I thought, why not share her [the outfit] with you," she said to the crowd. She went on to say the fit is a "symbol" of the start of her career, tripping up on how to say "the past" in French.
"Sorry, I don't speak perfectly, but I am trying in French," Shania said as the crowd applauded her efforts.
Luckily, music has no language barriers, and Twain ended her Montreal show off with a song everyone could sing along to…"Man! I Feel Like A Woman."
The journey doesn't end for Shania Twain or Montrealers who missed her June 18 show. The country singer will take the Queen of Me tour to her home province of Ontario with shows in Hamilton, London and two back-to-back nights in Toronto. Shania will then return to the United States before hopping back across the border for her show in Ottawa on July 6, 2023.
The "Party For Two" singer will then take the tour overseas to Great Britain, performing in Glasgow, London, Manchester, and Dublin, to name a few.
Montrealers who were not able to witness Shania's magic up close and personal this summer will be able to "Giddy Up!" to Twain's hits come this fall. The singer is set to return to Montreal's Bell Centre on October 25, 2023, for the second leg of her North American tour.
The Queen of Me tour will then officially conclude in Vancouver on November 14.