Mauricio Umansky From 'RHOBH' Gave Montreal A Shoutout & Even Spoke Some French (VIDEO)
The real estate mogul is sharing the holiday love with Montrealers.
Mauricio Umansky from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gave Montreal a shout-out in a recent TikTok promoting his newest real estate office in Quebec.
The Agency, which Umansky co-founded back in Los Angeles in 2011, has a handful of Canadian office locations including Toronto, Oakville, Calgary, Vancouver, and now, Montreal.
"We’re delighted to continue The Agency’s expansion throughout Canada and partner with John M. Faratro on our new franchise office in Montreal,” Umansky said in a press release.
The Agency Montreal officially opened its doors this past fall.
@theagencymontreal
Special message from big boss Mauricio Umansky 🫶 #theagencyre #corporatelife #holidaycountdown #mtl #hanukkah #xmas #buyingbeverlyhills
Umansky's December 19 holiday message included a few French phrases.
"Bonjour Montreal, c'est Mauricio Umansky here with The Agency and I hope all is well with you," he began.
Mauricio's already got Franglais down, so it's safe to say he's become accustomed to the Montreal ways.
The real estate mogul continued by wishing Montrealers a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. "I just wanted to take a moment to wish all of you a very happy holiday season and a very happy new year." Or as Umansky put it, "Et une bonne année!" French ain't easy, so Mauricio's attempt definitely gets a 10/10.
In addition to celebrating the opening of The Agency Montreal, Mauricio also landed the lead in his very own Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills, which dropped on the streaming platform in November 2022. It highlights Umansky's career as a luxury realtor.