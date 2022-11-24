The Biggest Penthouse At Montreal's Four Seasons Is For Sale For $15.5M — Here's A Peek Inside
The epitome of luxury living.
If you've ever wondered what it'd be like to be London Tipton or Eloise At The Plaza, then this remarkable Montreal property could give you a peek into that world.
The biggest of the 18 limited-edition penthouses at the Four Seasons Private Residences is for sale and could be all yours for $15,500,000. Located in the Golden Square Mile neighbourhood of Montreal, this luxurious penthouse spans 6,910 square feet of living space that bursts with total opulence.
Sotheby's International Realty Québec
A major selling point of this extravagant property is the loggia and private terrace that span 2,059 square feet and offer unobstructed views of the Montreal skyline, St. Lawrence River and Mount Royal Park — a view that hits whether it's day or night.
Sotheby's International Realty Québec
The sumptuous residence features four large bedrooms, five bathrooms, one powder room, a living area and a kitchen.
The kitchen includes spacious marble countertops and state-of-the-art appliances. As for the living room, you can enjoy 1,000 square feet of space, which includes a cozy gas fireplace.
The penthouse is adorned with plaster mouldings, herringbone floors, and nearly 13-foot high ceilings.
Sotheby's International Realty Québec
The primary bedroom boasts 2,000 square feet and has not one, but two walk-in closets, two ensuite bathrooms with gorgeous marble floors and an office area. Talk about having enough space, right?
Sotheby's International Realty Québec
The property also has a completely separate lobby for residents and provides access to 24/7 concierge service, reception and valet services. So, yes...it'd pretty much be like living in a five-star hotel.
Residents can also take advantage of the hotel-class wellness centre, which includes a vast fitness room, indoor pool and sauna.
Sotheby's International Realty Québec
Suited with a security system and security personnel, the Four Seasons Private Residences also offer you direct access to Holt Renfrew Ogilvy — as well as the hotel's gourmet restaurant Marcus, the Guerlain Spa and housekeeping services, all at additional costs.
Sotheby's International Realty Québec
The penthouse also comes with three garage spaces, high-end Poliform storage units and a personal wine cellar and pantry, too. Not to mention the selection of common areas to choose from as well including a 6,000 square-foot ballroom with another spacious terrace.
So, does anyone have $15,500,000 to spare?
