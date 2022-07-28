This $2.38M Montreal Penthouse Is Hidden Inside A Former Convent
The penthouse is located right at the foot of Mont-Royal.
Montreal is home to some exquisite real estate and with luxury homes selling like hot cakes, this remarkable penthouse might not be on the market for too long.
The unit is located in Outremont, right beside Mont-Royal — basically making it real estate platinum. And while its location is certainly remarkable, the historic building it lies within is what truly makes it a one-of-a-kind spot.
The penthouse is nestled in the Sisters of Mary Reparatrix convent, which was built in 1911 — making it a notable space that you won't find just anywhere across the 514.
The kitchen.Carla Brown | Courtier Immobilier
The penthouse spans a total of 2,900 square feet combining the private roof terrasse with exceptional panoramic views. Mhm! A private rooftop... but we'll get to that stunning feature in a bit. First, the kitchen.
The fully renovated kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances and quartz countertops, giving it that minimalist fancy feel — so much so that you might not even wanna cook anything at the risk of ruining the sleek and clean appearance. I guess that's what take-out is for, right?
The kitchen and living room.Carla Brown | Courtier Immobilier
Oh, and in addition to the already stunning kitchen is a wall-mounted wine fridge with a glass door that lets you look at what you'll be popping open on those much-needed vino days.
The kitchen then leads into a small dining area where you can properly enjoy a nice home-cooked meal (or that take-out you ordered).
The living room.Carla Brown | Courtier Immobilier
The space, which goes on for ages, ends in the living room.
With modern and cozy furniture, as well as a custom wall-mounted unit with a TV frame, this spot is definitely one you'll want to entertain guests in, catch the game, or just end your day in with a good book and a bottle of wine from that stunning fridge.
A bedroom.Carla Brown | Courtier Immobilier
The primary bedroom just oozes chicness and is fit for a king or queen, and we're not just talking about mattress sizes here. The bedroom also has custom storage units and is adjoined by a beautiful bathroom with double sinks, and a wet room with a massive tub perfect for a nice bubble bath.
A living room.Carla Brown | Courtier Immobilier
An additional living area allows you to relax, get in some exercise, or even do some work — depending on how you'd prefer to use the space. The best part of this room? It gives you direct access to the private rooftop terrasse.
Private rooftop terrasse.Carla Brown | Courtier Immobilier
Ahhh … the rooftop. Not only will you have total privacy but the space allows you to create your own urban oasis with views of Outremont, the Plateau-Mont-Royal, and the mountain.
The rooftop is also large enough to fit outdoor seating, a dining table, and a few sunbeds so that your Montreal summers are spent right.
Montreal Penthouse For Sale
The penthouse for sale.
Carla Brown | Courtier Immobilier
Price: $2,380,000
Address: 1025, boul. Mont-Royal, Montreal, QC