Mayor Plante Congratulated Trudeau & Listed Some Of What Montreal Wants From The New Gov't
Premier Legault also gave a lukewarm congratulations.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante offered her congratulations to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberal party secured another minority government following Canada's 2021 election.
She also listed the city's priorities for the next government.
Je tiens à féliciter @JustinTrudeau pour sa réélection. Il me fera plaisir de continuer à travailler avec le gouver… https://t.co/pSzKXedE0G— Valérie Plante (@Valérie Plante)1632226074.0
"I look forward to continuing to work with the government to advance Montreal's priorities such as a green & inclusive recovery, the fight against arms trafficking and the fight against climate change."
Plante pushed for stronger federal gun control laws in the weeks leading up to the election, joining the mayors of Quebec's four other largest cities to call on all parties to take action on the issue.
She warned that, in her view, Canada could become an "American-style society" with normalized gun violence if the federal government didn't pass tougher legislation.
Plante listed a green economic relaunch and the fight against climate change as two other priorities for the city.
Quebec Premier François Legault also congratulated Trudeau on Tuesday, saying he would collaborate with the prime minister on "Quebec's interests."