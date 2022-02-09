Trending Topics

Many Quebec COVID-19 Restrictions Will End March 14 As Legault Seeks Return To 'Normal'

It's time we "learn to live with virus," Legault said.

François Legault | Facebook

During a February 8 press conference, Premier François Legault announced further updates to Quebec's deconfinement plan — and beyond the reopening of bars and lifting of private gathering restrictions was the more dramatic announcement that core restrictions will end by March 14. Some kind of end might be officially near, folks!

As of March 14, restaurants, large theatres, bars, karaoke halls and places of worship will be able to reopen at full capacity, giving us a glimpse of what life was like pre-pandemic.

Quebec Bars Can Reopen Later This Month — With Some Restrictions

Restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity again in March! 😲

Darryl Brooks | Dreamstime

Normal life, is that you? During a press conference on February 8, Premier François Legault announced a reopening plan for the province, and it feels like the life we remember from 2019 could finally be somewhat possible again in the near future.

And that includes the reopening of bars! Part of Legault's reopening plan includes Quebec bars being allowed to open their doors again as of Monday, February 28 at 50% capacity. The same rule will apply to casinos in Quebec.

Quebec Private Gathering Legal Limits Are Ending & Becoming Recommendations Instead

As of Saturday, February 12.

François Legault | Facebook

As of Saturday, February 12, there will be no more legal limits to private Quebec gatherings. Instead, public health is maintaining a recommendation that Quebecers limit their private gatherings to 10 people or three household bubbles.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Premier François Legault admitted this was a "big change." Currently, private gatherings are limited to two households or four people from multiple households.

Legault Could Loosen More Quebec COVID-19 Rules At A News Conference Today

Including, the Journal de Montréal suggests, a reopening date for bars.

Émilie Nadeau via @francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Premier François Legault will hold a 1 p.m. press conference Tuesday alongside Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau. Reports indicate that the government plans to announce further Quebec COVID-19 rule relaxations.

According to the Journal de Montréal, those could include a February 28 reopening date for bars and expanded private gatherings. The publication says officials will allow up to 10 people or members of three household bubbles to assemble at the same address as of February 12.

