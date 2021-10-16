Here's The Median Price Of Homes & Condos In Different Parts Of Greater Montreal Right Now
According to new data from Royal LePage.
Real estate company Royal LePage released its latest House Price Survey and Market Survey Forecast, revealing the median price of houses and condos in Greater Montreal over the past three months.
It splits the data into six regions: Montreal Centre, Montreal East, Montreal West, Laval, Montreal North Shore and Montreal South Shore.
Here are the median real estate prices in Greater Montreal at the end of Q3, according to Royal LePage data:
Single-family detached house
Montreal Centre: $1,060,500
Montreal East: $546,500
Montreal West: $742,200
Laval: $531,400
Montreal North Shore: $430,000
Montreal South Shore: $522,700
Greater Montreal Overall: $571,400
Condominum
Montreal Centre: $502,200
Montreal East: $425,000
Montreal West: $410,400
Laval: $338,500
Montreal North Shore: $307,900
Montreal South Shore: $330,900
Greater Montreal Overall: $410,400
Overall, the data shows that the median price of a single-family detached home increased by 2.2% compared to the three months prior (Q2 2021), and by 20% compared to the same time period last year.
The median price of a condo increased by 1.3% from Q2 and 12.2% from 2020.
In a statement, the vice-president and general manager of Royal LePage in Quebec, Dominic St-Pierre, said these are the lowest quarter-to-quarter price changes seen since the start of the pandemic, which he calls "signs of a slowdown."
Nevertheless, he said the lack of inventory will continue to put "upward pressure" on home prices, as prices continue to rise.