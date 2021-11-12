Montreal's Christmas Bar Is Back This Month & It Looks Like A Holiday Fever Dream (PHOTOS)
Montreal's favourite Christmas-themed bar is returning to the city this holiday season. MTL Blog got an exclusive sneak peek ahead of the opening — and, as you probably guessed, it's outrageously festive to the point of feeling like a holiday fever dream in the best possible way.
This is Miracle Pop-Up Bar's first edition since 2019, as it was cancelled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
MTL Blog's Alex Melki interviewed Miracle Bar's Kevin Demers who's also the man behind The Coldroom, El Pequeño Bar and Parliament Pub and Parlour.
"Miracle Christmas Bar [..] is a bar that is completely over-the-top Christmas. Every little thing you can think of is covered in Christmas and we bring the holiday spirit as much as possible in a space," Demers said. "If you have an over-the-top aunt at Christmas that squeezes your cheeks and just loves to see you and you haven't seen her and you always dread that moment, that's literally what it is in a bar format," said Demers
There are also custom Christmas cocktails, including the Christmapolitan, a take on the Cosmopolitan, and hot chocolate spiked with tequila and Kahlua.
This year's edition also has a charitable component. Half the profits will go to support SOS Violence Conjugale, a local non-profit that helps victims of intimate partner violence, Demers said.
Miracle Bar will run from November 15 to December 26.
Miracle Pop-Up Bar
When: November 15 to December 26
Address: 351, place d'Youville, Montreal, QC
