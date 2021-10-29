Montreal's Magical Christmas-Themed Bar Is Hiring & Obviously, Elf Experience Is Required
Know any bartending elves? 🧑🎄
Are you an out-of-work elf with experience bussing tables, bartending, serving or hosting? Or maybe you're more of a hospitality worker with some elf experience. Either way, you can make money this holiday season by applying for a job at Montreal's magical Christmas-themed pop-up bar.
Miracle Montreal is coming back for the 2021 season after being cancelled last year and, according to an Instagram post, it's looking for staff to hire right now.
The festive bar is set to open at 351, Place d'Youville on November 15 and close on December 26.
If you get the gig, you might find yourself slinging cocktails like the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.
And, while you probably won't be drinking on the job, you'll likely get drunk on holiday spirit because this place is over-the-top... in a fun way.
To apply, or for more information, email miracle@parliamentmtl.com.
Bussers, Bartenders, Servers, Hosts & Elves
Company: Miracle Montreal
Who Should Apply: If you love Christmas and are looking for hospitality work, this is your chance to make having holiday spirit your literal job.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
