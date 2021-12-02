Montreal's Christmas Bar Is Hosting Holiday Drag Brunch Every Weekend This Month
Get your Santa hats ready queens.
Put on your cutest elf costume, your best wig, and get ready to sip mimosas at the most iconic fusion event of 2021: drag and Christmas.
At Montreal's Christmas bar, Miracle Pop-Up Bar, you'll be able to catch three queens, Miss Butterfly, Rainbow and Wendy Warhol, in festive attire at this holiday bar's brunches on December 5, 12, 19 and 26 with two performances per day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tickets are already on sale at $25 each, so now's the time to check your calendar and call up your friends to see when they're all free to hit up a holiday brag brunch. No time to waste!
While there, you can enjoy a menu specially designed for the event, which ranges between $15 and 25. And of course, the quintessential brunch menu item will be available: bottomless mimosas for $39.
So, every Sunday in December, you can spend your day sipping Christmas cocktails or that sweet orange and bubbly while watching local queens' performances based on the greatest holiday hits, Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, and others.
If you're a fan of all things Christmas, Miracle Pop-Up Bar is your spot, with all of its festive colours, decorations and servers that look like they just hopped out of Santa's workshop.
You can find this unique bar at Place d'Youville in Montreal. Make sure you get there in the next few weeks though, as it's only open until December 26 this year!
Christmas Drag Brunch
Address: 351, Place d'Youville, Montreal, QC
When: December 5, 12, 19 and 26 with two performances per day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.