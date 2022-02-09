Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Montreal Clinic Can Treat Some Patients With Shrooms & MDMA Thanks To Regulation Changes

Here's what Health Canada's recent policy change means for local psychotherapists.

Associate Editor
A Montreal Clinic Can Treat Some Patients With Shrooms & MDMA Thanks To Regulation Changes
Mohamed El-Jaouhari | Dreamstime, @mindspacewellbeing | Instagram

Last month, Health Canada took a big step in terms of increasing access to medical psychedelics in the country. It amended Food and Drug Regulations so that doctors could start requesting access to MDMA and psilocybin (magic mushrooms) for some of their patients — and a Montreal clinic is getting ready to put the policy change into practice.

Mindspace founder and director Dr. Joe Flanders told MTL Blog it's gearing up to deliver its first MDMA- and psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy treatments in the coming weeks, which it describes on its website as "a form of psychotherapy that involves the use of psychedelic substances [...] for the purpose of facilitating therapeutic breakthroughs and insight."

The clinic has been offering ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, another form of psychedelic-assisted therapy, for a couple of years already since doctors have been able to legally prescribe it. It also began the process of enrolling participants in an MDMA-assisted psychotherapy study for PTSD.

But Health Canada's revision allows Mindspace to work in a different way: through the Special Access Program (SAP). SAP was designed to give people access to "potentially life-saving medications before they are formally approved for routine use," explained Mindspace's parent company Numinus Wellness in a press release.

Health care professionals can file requests on behalf of patients to access these drugs and the recent amendment means psychedelics are now eligible as part of the program. But don't expect doctors to prescribe "tripping balls" willy nilly. To quality, patients must have "a serious or life-threatening condition where conventional treatments have failed, are unsuitable or are not available in Canada."

In January, a Health Canada spokesperson told Narcity the rule change is due to "increasing interest in the potential therapeutic uses of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA to treat various conditions, such as anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and problematic substance use."

Dr. Flanders said Mindspace patients' doctors — whether their own family doctors or the clinic's medical directors — will soon start submitting these SAP applications.

"We've been excited to add psilocybin and MDMA to our offering because we believe they're incredibly powerful change agents," Dr. Flanders said. "The reason this is such a big deal is because we think that these are powerful tools that are going to help us help more people and make deeper, more lasting change with our clients."

Dr. Flanders told MTL Blog the clinic has been "overwhelmed" by the mental health crisis that's been exacerbated by the pandemic over the past two years.

"We've never had longer waiting lists. Normally, there's a seasonal ebb and flow by but there's no ebb anymore. The demand is constant and there's not a lot of turnover because people don't want to stop therapy or lose their therapists."

While Dr. Flanders said he's happy with Health Canada's move, seeing it as recognition that psychedelics have therapeutic benefits, he echoed sentiments from his colleagues at Numimus hoping for more.

"We applaud Health Canada and hope this is the first in a series of regulatory reforms where the federal government can provide leadership with the best interests of Canadians in mind," said Numinus Chief Medical Officer Dr. Evan Wood in the press release.

In December 2020, Dr. Flanders told MTL Blog he estimated that we’re three to five years away from "totally mainstream above-board access" to psilocybin and MDMA.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

McGill Is Part Of A New Study On Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

Could psychedelics be legal one day?

Py2000 | Dreamstime,Grejak | Dreamstime

One of the first-ever Canadian studies on psychedelic-assisted therapy is underway and a McGill University researcher is taking part.

Canadian non-profit TheraPsil has partnered with McGill and the Imperial College London researchers for a study on the effects of psilocybin, the active ingredient in what is commonly known as shrooms, on "patients who experience end-of-life distress" and are legally allowed to use the psychedelic compound.

Keep ReadingShow less

Why Montrealers Can Expect A Psychedelics Revolution

Momentum is pushing the movement forward, including in our own city.
fieldtriphealth | InstagramKyrylo Vasilev | Dreamstime

At a time when weed is sold at the SQDC and Canadians' mental health is at an all-time low, Montreal's psychedelics community says change is coming.

Since August, Health Canada has granted five legal exemptions to Canadians requesting access to psilocybin —"magic mushroom" — therapy for both end-of-life care and severe mental trauma

Keep ReadingShow less

A Montreal Clinic Announced It's Launching The First Psychedelic Therapy Program In Quebec

It's starting with ketamine and expecting to work with MDMA and psilocybin in the future.
Google

Mindspace, a Montreal well-being clinic, has announced the launch of its psychedelicpsychotherapy program, "making ketamine-assisted psychotherapy available to the general public for the first time in Quebec."

The clinic says it was already pairing trained therapists and coaches with Quebecers who were using psychedelics on their own for therapeutic purposes.

Keep ReadingShow less

15 Things You Need To Know About The Fentanyl Drug Overdose Crisis In Canada

50 times stronger than heroin.
straight.com

Fentanyl is a word we've been hearing a lot in the news lately. It has become a huge problem lately, causing overdoses and numerous deaths across the US and Canada.

But what exactly is Fentanyl?

Keep ReadingShow less