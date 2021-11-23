News

McGill Is Part Of A New Study On Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy

Could psychedelics be legal one day?

McGill Is Part Of A New Study On Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy
Py2000 | Dreamstime, Grejak | Dreamstime

One of the first-ever Canadian studies on psychedelic-assisted therapy is underway and a McGill University researcher is taking part.

Canadian non-profit TheraPsil has partnered with McGill and the Imperial College London researchers for a study on the effects of psilocybin, the active ingredient in what is commonly known as shrooms, on "patients who experience end-of-life distress" and are legally allowed to use the psychedelic compound.

"The study aims to collect quantitative data on the psychological effects of guided psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy sessions for patients experiencing end-of-life distress due to a potentially life-threatening illness," Hannes Kettner, a Ph.D. Candidate at Imperial College London, explained in a press release.

"We are extremely excited about this research project, which aims to give Canadians receiving compassionate psilocybin access a chance to advance the science by sharing their unique experiences," Dr. Kyle Greenway, a senior resident in psychiatry at McGill, added.

To obtain this data, the study will ask patients to fill out a series of questionnaires "2 weeks before, within 3 hours before, 1 day after, 4 weeks after, and 3 and 6 months after a legal, guided experience with psilocybin."

TheraPsil Director of Research Julia Joyes said the "major scientific subjects of interest include the impact of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy on mood, spirituality, and the desire for medical assistance in dying."

The study is open to palliative care patients who qualify. If you or a loved one is interested in signing up for the study, you can find out if you qualify on TheraPsil's website.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles