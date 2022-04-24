Quebec Government Workers Are Holding A 2-Day Protest In Montreal This Week
Protests will also be taking place in Quebec City.
A protest in Montreal is being held by the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ) on Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 27.
Quebec government workers will also be holding similar rally in Quebec City on the same dates.
The Montreal protest is being held at Parc des Faubourgs on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the one of Wednesday is taking place in front of the Montreal courthouse at the same time.
As for the protests in Quebec City, the SFPQ plans to demonstrate in front of the National Assembly on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and in front of the Quebec City courthouse on Wednesday, again, at the same time.
In a press release, it stated that "it should be noted that the workers in the Public Service bargaining unit who work in the ministries and agencies have decided to take heavy pressure tactics." Such tactics may lead to a 10-day strike amongst workers.
To give you a little more background, Christian Daigle, President of the SFPQ, said, "The Legault government still refuses to improve working conditions sufficiently to help stem the labour shortage problems affecting public services. The demands are reasonable: fair wages that take into account the job market and galloping inflation" in a press release on April 12.
The SFPQ claimed that 81% of unionized workers voted to these tactics that could lead to striking.
Remember that the negotiations concern the renewal of the collective agreement of some 26,000 members of the SFPQ, most of whom work in clerical and technical positions in Quebec departments and agencies.
The collective agreement for Quebec civil servants expired on April 1, 2020, so the goal is to have the collective agreement of approximately 26,000 members of the SFPQ renewed.
"Although we have warned of the negative impacts on our members and on its ability to recruit in a job market that is more volatile than ever, the Legault government continues to do as it pleases. As a result, the Quebec government is no longer a match for the salary conditions offered by other employers in the private sector, municipalities or the federal government," continued Daigle.
