Here's When Montreal's First Snowfall Of The Season Is Coming, According To A Forecast
Are you ready? ❄️
With temperatures starting to dip into the negatives and November in full swing, we can't deny it any longer: winter is coming — and that means Montreal's first snowfall of the season is coming too.
In fact, thanks to The Weather Network's 14-day forecast, we now have a tentative date for the city's first snowfall of the year: Monday, November 15.
The Weather Network is predicting snow to then fall again in Montreal on Friday, November 19.
There's no indication of how much snow is expected and whether it'll be significant.
This news will probably either make you cry or make you jump for joy depending on whether you're the type of person who's still wearing shorts or the type of person who's already started listening to Christmas music.
Until then, The Weather Network predicts multiple days of sunshine with highs ranging from 6 to 14 degrees.
So enjoy the rest of fall while you can because — regardless of the exact date — snow isn't far off.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.