Montreal Has A New Crypto-Themed Café That Accepts Virtual Money (If You Didn't Lose It All)
Ok, the homemade crypto biscuits are kinda cute.
To Montreal café lovers, it might feel like the sky is falling: a new crypto-themed hub just opened in Ahuntsic and they accept virtual money. Montreal's Casa Crypto includes a lounge, a café, a shop, a wall of non-fungible tokens (NFT), a classroom dedicated to conferences and a cryptocurrency ATM.
Open since the beginning of December, the boutique for Bitcoin enthusiasts is having its official launch on December 14, 2022. "Our goal is to sell, buy and educate clients about the world of cryptocurrency," the team told MTL Blog.
If you're getting shivers just reading this, Casa Crypto also thought of you! Novices and skeptics can register for free "introduction to crypto" courses and trading lessons — take it or leave it.
By the counter, you can't miss the giant mural hand-painted by local artists. All pieces for sale are customed-made.
Local artists are invited to display and sell their NFTs in the digital exhibition inside the shop. It costs $100 to rent a digital frame. If a visitor purchases the art, they get both the unique physical and the digital pieces.
For a touch of warmth, the café serves homemade meals, including burritos, empanadas, smoothies and crypto-themed biscuits.
The hub can also accommodate private parties for crypto bros to stuff their bellies and trade.
Casa Crypto
When: Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 413, rue Chabanel O., Montreal, QC
