Montreal Has A New French Grocery Store With Tons Of European Snacks
French cereals, candies and salty snacks... they got it all 🇫🇷
If you're looking for some snacks with flavours from across the Atlantic Ocean, Montreal has a new French grocery store with tons of sweet and savoury treats to enjoy during your next at-home date night or Netflix binge.
As MTL Blog's sister publication Narcity Québec first reported, L'Hexagone opened in the Plateau-Mont-Royal on October 28, offering nearly 700 products imported from France. The store manager told Narcity there will be around 2,000 items around the holidays.
For now, there's a selection of foreign candies to try, such as chocolate bears and "scoubidous," as well as popular sweets from Haribo and Carambar.
L'Hexagone grocery store.Courtesy of L'Hexagone grocery store.
You'll also find some tasty options that will make your life easier if you don't shine in the kitchen, including the mashed potatoes powder Mousseline and the easy cake mix by Alsa.
Sick of eating Cheerios every morning? The store has a selection of French cereal brands including Chocapic, Trésor de Kellogg's and Crunch, so you can have breakfast the European way.
And because France wouldn't be a global culinary leader without its famous sauces, L'Hexagone has a selection of liquid goodness that includes Amora et Bénédicta-brand sauces, such as the classic Béarnaise and Bourguignonne.
L'Hexagone grocery store.Courtesy of L'Hexagone grocery store.
Other items highlighted by Narcity include DOP and Le Petit Marseillais soaps, among other French hygiene products.
L'Hexagone is located at 819, avenue du Mont-Royal E., just a few blocks from the Mont-Royal metro station.
L'Hexagone Grocery Store
Address: 819, avenue du Mont-Royal E.