A New Japanese Grocery Store Opened In Montreal With Loads Of Anime & Kawaii Products (PHOTOS)
So many unique and flavourful snacks! 😍
Montreal foodies and fans of Japanese snacks, anime and all things kawaii have a good reason to rejoice with the addition of a new Japanese grocery store located in the heart of Montreal's Plateau.
Kumiz Café Boutique officially opened its doors on April 22 and promises loads of foreign snacks, accessories, stationery, and plush toys inspired by kawaii culture, manga and anime — all of which is affordably priced; ranging from as low as $0.50 up to $89.
Courtesy of Kumiz Café Boutique
The new shop recommends trying some of their most popular and unique snacks, including Japanese Kit Kats, cookies and cream Pocky and spicy Buldak Ramen.
"Our range of Japanese sodas, featuring more than eight flavours of Hata Ramune and white peach Fanta, are all a must-try. With our store continually introducing new and exciting products, there’s always something interesting to discover," Kumiz told MTL Blog.
Courtesy of Kumiz Café Boutique
Courtesy of Kumiz Café Boutique
Kumiz also raves about its plush toys, saying they are of "exceptional quality and appeal to both children and adults." The new spot stocks notebooks, stickers, pens and other accessories too, including keychains and phone cases with some of your anime faves.
You can even order Kumiz's range of snacks and drinks on Uber Eats — and that means even if you don't want to leave your house, you can still get your hands on some exclusive products.
Kumiz Café Boutique
Where: 2117 ave. Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
When: Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.