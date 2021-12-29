Trending Topics

News
montreal covid-19

These Are The 3 Montreal Areas Most Affected By COVID-19 Right Now

Plateau-Mont-Royal had the highest case rate per 100,000 people in the last 14 days.

These Are The 3 Montreal Areas Most Affected By COVID-19 Right Now
Martine Oger | Dreamstime

Of the 13,149 new COVID-19 cases Quebec reported on December 29, Montreal made up 3,826. And according to Wednesday's data, some areas in the city are being hit harder than others.

During the past 14 days, the following three areas had the highest case rate per 100,000 people: Plateau-Mont-Royal (2,551.9), Rosemont–La Petite Patrie (2,217.2) and Ville-Marie (2,093.8).

In the last 24 hours, 15 Montreal areas surpassed 150 new confirmed COVID-19 cases: Rosemont–La Petite Patrie (357), Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de- Grâce (326), Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve (318), Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension (269), Plateau-Mont-Royal (259), Ville-Marie (199), Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles (197), Ahuntsic–Cartierville (187), Sud-Ouest (176), Verdun (148), Saint-Laurent (142), LaSalle (135), Montréal-Nord (132), Saint-Léonard (131) and Anjou (103).

Wondering what the COVID-19 situation is like where you live? You can find the full table with the data on each borough on Santé Montréal's website.

During a press conference on December 23, Montreal's Regional Director of Public Health Dr. Mylène Drouin told the public that "Omicron is now representing more than 90 percent of all new cases."

Dr. Drouin also said she believes recent daily case counts are "underestimated."

Montrealers who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 are now being asked to isolate for a period of 10 days.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

