Montreal Is Hosting A 'Sexpo' In March With Tons Of Erotic Art & Bodypainting
Tickets are on pre-sale for $15.
Quebec is the kinkiest province in Canada, so it stands to reason that one of the country's largest erotic art shows would take place in Montreal.
Over 1,000 works of NSFW art will be on display at "Sexposition" from March 25 to 26. Bain Mathieu will host the "taboo-free" show, along with live demonstrations of shibari, body painting, model illustration and nude photography.
You can take in the art at the Hochelaga venue during the day, or check them out after hours when the works will provide the backdrop for a "nightclub evening" with DJs and titillating performances. Participating artists announcements are expected in the coming weeks.
This year's event marks the 7th edition of the erotic art show and a return to in-person attendance since the onset of the pandemic. Tickets are available for pre-sale online, starting at $15, and at the door for $23.
Maybe working up a sweat around some hot art is just what Montrealers need to get through the last few months of frosty temps this spring.
Sexposition
When: March 25 - 26, 2023, 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: Bain Mathieu, 2915, rue Ontario Est
Cost: $15 pre-sale, $23 door