Environment Canada Issued An Extreme Cold Warning For Montreal — Wind Chill Of -42 Expected
"Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin."
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Montreal as an intense cold front sweeps across Quebec starting Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. The warning was issued at 5:30 a.m. on February 2, 2023, and is currently in effect for Montreal, Châteauguay, Longueuil and the Laval area.
EnvioCan warns of temperatures dropping dramatically over the span of a few hours along with a combination of moderately strong winds, which will only generate even more extreme wind chill values as of Friday morning.
"Wind chill values between minus 38 and minus 42 are expected until Saturday," the federal weather department said. "Extreme cold puts everyone at risk."
It is recommended that you dress warmly and in layers that you can later remove if you get too warm. "The outer layer should be wind resistant."
Environment Canada is urging the public to cover up during the next couple of days as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, particularly with the expected wind chill values.
For those who work outdoors, EnviroCan suggests taking "regularly scheduled breaks to warm up."
According to The Weather Network, Montreal will reach a daily high of minus 23 on Friday and minus 20 on Saturday, with the "feels like" factor on both days tanking weather conditions down to frigid levels.
Environment Canada also has a special snow squall weather statement in effect for Montreal. During this time, travel could be both difficult and hazardous due to "suddenly changing weather conditions and the potential development of black ice on roads, especially near rivers, on bridges and on overpasses."
Stay safe, Montreal.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.