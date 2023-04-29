Montreal Is Under A Rainfall Warning — Expect Up To 50 mm Of Precipitation
"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible."
April showers bring May flowers, right? Well, those flowers better be worth it because Montreal is currently under a major rainfall warning. Environment Canada issued the weather warning early Saturday morning stating that up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected.
According to the federal weather department, a system originating from the United States will make its way over to Southern Quebec starting Saturday, April 29, 2023, until Monday, May 1. The weather system will bring rainfall starting mainly this afternoon and persisting well into the start of the week with a quick break during the day on Sunday, April 30.
"A total of 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected, including 2 rounds of rain, from Saturday evening to Sunday morning and from Sunday evening to Monday morning," EnviroCan warns.
The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur during the second event following the Sunday break. Per EnviroCan, localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.
The city of Montreal has informed residents across the Island of the eight areas where flooding is most likely to occur.
Stay safe, Montreal.
