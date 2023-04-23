8 Montreal Areas That Are Most At Risk For Flooding
Montreal is currently under a rainfall warning.
The Island of Montreal is currently under a rainfall warning, which was issued by Environment Canada early in the morning on April 23, 2023. A total rainfall amount of 40 millimetres is expected until Monday morning.
The federal weather department said that localized flooding in low-lying areas is very possible due to the excess rainfall. The city of Montreal has identified eight zones across the island that are most at risk for flooding.
\u201cNous sommes toujours en mode intervention et suivons la situation de pr\u00e8s. #polmtl\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1682264090
"Areas bordering the Lac des Deux Montagnes and the Rivière des Prairies are at higher risk of flooding," the city wrote on its website. "If an alert is issued, the status of the situation and measures being taken in the field will be communicated to residents quickly."
Here are the eight sectors of concern:
- Ahuntsic-Cartierville
- Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève
- Montréal-Nord
- Pierrefonds-Roxboro
- Pointe-Claire
- Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles
- Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue
- Senneville
"For residents of the St. Lawrence River and Lac Saint-Louis shorelines, the risk is low."
According to the city of Montreal, intervention mode level one has been activated and teams are already mobilized to handle any incoming floods.
In cases of flooding, the city provides at-risk areas of Montreal with the equipment and material needed to prevent and fight against flooding, which occurs often in the spring when the snow melts.
This includes sandbags, concrete barriers, bulk sand, pebbles, "Citadelle" dikes, and plastic sheeting, to name a few.
Water levels can be viewed in real time on the Ministère de l’Environnement et de Lutte contre les Changements Climatiques website.
Stay safe, Montreal!
