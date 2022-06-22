The Quebec Weather Forecast For July Is Out & Montrealers Won’t Be Very Happy
This summer is setting up to be a wet one!
The Quebec weather forecast for July is out and things aren't looking too hot...literally! The Farmer's Almanac has released its July predictions, and the province is in for a wet ride.
After June delivered some rainy days, intense thunderstorms across the province and even a tornado watch, it doesn’t seem July will be all that much better.
While Canada Day festivities will be met with some "pleasant" weather, it's all downhill from there.
"Sharp cold front ushers a line of potent showers, thunderstorms, followed by clearing, breezy, less humid weather," is expected between July 4 to July 7 the Farmer's Almanac stated.
Mid-July is setting up to be "windy and wet" up until July 11 with some "fair and pleasant" weather reaching the Quebec region between July 12 and July 15.
As the month progresses, it's thunderstorms and even more thunderstorms to come. So, it's safe to say that you'll be needing a good umbrella for next month!
Despite the wet weather, July is expected to be quite hot.
The Weather Network is averaging the first week of July to be between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius with humidity allowing some days to reach a "feels like" temperature of 30 degrees.
The historical average for the remainder of the month stays in a similar temp bracket, so while Montreal will certainly get some rainy days, we'll definitely have some heat to make up for it.
Although, does anybody really like hot, humid AND rainy days? I can already sense that sticky humid feeling.
