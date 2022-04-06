Montreal Olympic Diver Meaghan Benfeito Announces Retirement
Benfeito scored three Olympic medals throughout her diving career.
Montreal is home to a number of Team Canada athletes, especially when it comes to Olympic diving.
Alexandre Despatie, Roseline Filion, and Jennifer Abel represented Canada in the Olympic Games for years before retiring, and now fellow athlete Meaghan Benfeito is joining them.
The 33-year-old has certainly made a name for herself in the world of diving, first starting her career over 25 years ago.
Sadly, Benfeito is setting her swimming cap down for good after announcing that she would officially be retiring.
“After several months of reflection, it’s now time for me to hang up my bathing suit,” Meaghan wrote on her Instagram post.
“I’m so proud of the career I’ve had and I’m extremely grateful for what diving has brought to my life, but I’m finally ready to move on to my next chapter,” Benfeito said.
Meaghan has represented Canada in four Olympic Games and managed to score three bronze medals during her time with Team Canada.
Her first Olympic win was back in 2012 in London where she snagged a bronze medal in the 10-metre synchro.
Benfeito then went on to win not one, but two bronze medals at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games in both the 10-metre synchro and 10-metre platform events.
The Montreal-native also has four World Champion medals and five Commonwealth Games medals under her belt, proving her time on the diving board has certainly paid off.
While Meaghan will certainly be missed, it's clear she's got big things planned. Earlier this year, Meaghan and her partner, Alexandre Dupuis, bought a home together.
"This is the start of something new, something big," Benfeito wrote.
Although we won't be seeing her plunge into the diving pool any longer, it appears as if Meaghan is turning the page to the next chapter.