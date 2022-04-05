Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
cole caufield

Cole Caufield Tricked Montrealers With A Fake House Purchase & Even Pretended He Got A Dog

"Just to mess with you guys!"

Senior Editor
Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield holding a dog (left); Cole Caufield sitting in an empty room with a dog between his legs (right).

Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield holding a dog (left); Cole Caufield sitting in an empty room with a dog between his legs (right).

@colecaufield | Instagram

If you're well-versed in Montreal Canadiens fan gossip, you may have seen social media go ablaze with intrigue after Cole Caufield posted an Instagram story suggesting he had put down roots in the city and bought his own home.

The cryptic story post showed Caufield sitting with a dog between his legs in the bay window of an empty room, the blinds strategically drawn so that viewers couldn't deduce the location from the view outside (though fans on Twitter still tried). He captioned the photo with a key emoji 🔑 and confirmed the location by indicating the local area code, 514.

While some may have assumed this meant the Canadiens' right winger was ready to commit long-term to the team, it turns out the post was a big joke meant to mislead fans and journalists.

Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield sitting in an empty room with a dog between his legs.Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield sitting in an empty room with a dog between his legs.@colecaufield | Instagram

"It's a rental house," Caufield admitted with a smirk at an April 5 press conference when asked about his future prospects. Nick Suzuki, who accompanied Caufield at the press conference, said he spent two hours at IKEA to help shop for furniture.

"I also don't have a dog," Caufield added. "It's all fake. Just to mess with you guys!"

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...