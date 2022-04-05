Cole Caufield Tricked Montrealers With A Fake House Purchase & Even Pretended He Got A Dog
"Just to mess with you guys!"
If you're well-versed in Montreal Canadiens fan gossip, you may have seen social media go ablaze with intrigue after Cole Caufield posted an Instagram story suggesting he had put down roots in the city and bought his own home.
The cryptic story post showed Caufield sitting with a dog between his legs in the bay window of an empty room, the blinds strategically drawn so that viewers couldn't deduce the location from the view outside (though fans on Twitter still tried). He captioned the photo with a key emoji 🔑 and confirmed the location by indicating the local area code, 514.
While some may have assumed this meant the Canadiens' right winger was ready to commit long-term to the team, it turns out the post was a big joke meant to mislead fans and journalists.
Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield sitting in an empty room with a dog between his legs.@colecaufield | Instagram
"It's a rental house," Caufield admitted with a smirk at an April 5 press conference when asked about his future prospects. Nick Suzuki, who accompanied Caufield at the press conference, said he spent two hours at IKEA to help shop for furniture.
"I also don't have a dog," Caufield added. "It's all fake. Just to mess with you guys!"