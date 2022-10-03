Montreal Police Are Still Trying To Identify The Pedestrian Hit By A Car On Saturday Night
The man is believed to be in his seventies.
A man struck by a car near the corner of Beaubien and Papineau at 3:55 a.m. on Saturday night remains unidentified. The victim is still in critical condition after being hit while crossing the street by a car moving south on Papineau, SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque told MTL Blog over the phone.
The collision investigation team arrived at the scene on Saturday, but there are few clues as to the identity of the pedestrian, who is a man estimated to be in his seventies, Lévesque explained.
A team is currently working to piece together the specific circumstances that led to the accident. As of the time of publication, the unidentified victim's life was still in danger, despite his hospitalization.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.