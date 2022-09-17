Montreal Police Arrest Man For Murder Of Woman In Montreal-Nord
This marks the 24th homicide in Montreal this year.
On September 16, the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) responded to a 911 call around 9:30 a.m. where they discovered the dead body of a 42-year-old woman in an apartment in Montreal-Nord.
Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for the SPVM stated that the Montreal police had found several "marks of violence," on the woman's body — declaring the event as a "suspicious death." Police investigated the scene, knocking door-to-door inquiring to nearby residents for any details and scoping out security cameras throughout the vicinity.
An autopsy will be performed in the next few days in order to determine a more concrete cause behind the woman's death. Although no arrest or no named suspect was made public at the time police arrived at the scene, the SPVM has since arrested a 36-year-old man for what has now become the 24th homicide in Montreal this year.
According to Caroline Chèvrefils, media relations agent for the SPVM, officers arrested the suspect Friday evening. He was then transported to the investigation centre where he met with and was questioned by the major crimes unit investigator. Chèvrefils stated that the suspect and victim may have been ex-partners. "It is possible the suspect was the ex-spouse of the victim."
The suspect is not known to the police and should appear in the court of Quebec this afternoon where his charges will be determined.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.