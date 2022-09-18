The Average Rent In Montreal Is Continuing To Decrease, Report Says
It's now just under $1,500 for an unfurnished one-bedroom.
For only the second time this year, Montreal's average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has decreased, this time by $20, according to a report released by liv.rent. Earlier in the year, the price reached just over $1,500, but changes in August brought the average back down to just under that figure.
This is markedly different from the Metro Vancouver and Toronto markets, where the average rents have increased by $71 and $31, respectively. In both cities, the same unfurnished one-bedroom costs over $2,000, a stark contrast to even Montreal's tough market.
On the neighbourhood scale, Saint-Henri saw a 13.96% decrease in its average rent for an unfurnished apartment, maintaining its status as one of the more affordable areas in the city. Conversely, the most expensive neighbourhood for an unfurnished one-bedroom was, unsurprisingly, downtown Montreal.
The average rent downtown is $1,778, significantly above the city-wide average of $1,497. When it comes to furnished apartments, as always, the prices are higher: the mean in Montreal was $1,639 this month. It's worth noting that this is still cheaper than the average unfurnished apartment downtown.
If you're looking to move in the next month or so, consider house-hunting in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve or Ahunstic-Cartierville for an unfurnished apartment. If you want your furniture provided for you, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is still a good option, but Saint-Laurent beats Ahunstic-Cartierville in this category.