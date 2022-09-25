Montreal's Largest Craft Market Will Offer Handmade & Even Gourmet Snacks
There will be more than 70 artisans!
A massive craft fair that calls itself Montreal's biggest is returning for its fall seasonal edition. Puces POP is a market featuring 75 artisanal and handcraft creators, whose work ranges from body care products to jewelry to shapewear and art.
The event, which is in its 21st year, is a space where local artists can show off and sell their products to a wider market. Some of the items on display are even intended for kids, like woodworker Gabriel Perreault's collection of handmade wooden toys and games.
There are also plenty of classy candles, decorative ceramics, delicate jewelry and art to hang up on your walls. Puces POP even features a hot sauce seller, whose sauces include a funky fermented jalapeño number.
With the wide range of vendors, it's easy to find something you or a loved one will enjoy. Why not get some holiday shopping out of the way while you're at it?
You can get an abstract handcrafted rug from So Soft Rugs, a face cream from MÜ skincare and a pair of resin earrings from Kayora and you'll only have toured the smallest fraction of the whole event space.
The market is spread over three days, leaving you time to come, see something you like, leave, panic, then return and buy whatever it was.
Puces POP Édition d'Automne
Where: 5585, ave du Parc, Montreal QC
When: Friday, September 30, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, October 2, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Price: Free admission, all products priced individually
Why You Should Go: 75 artisans will be selling a range of goods from gourmet snacks to handmade jewelry and everything in between. Explore the range of products on sale and connect with local craft artists and creators, all in one space.