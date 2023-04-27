Montreal Weather Could Include Snow Flurries This Weekend Because Of Course It Could
And you thought it was over. ❄️
Don't put your winter coat away just yet — not one, but two moisture-laden fronts are headed to Quebec this weekend, and the weather is going to get messy. Precipitation is guaranteed, but it could fall as rain or snow, depending on where you live.
Saguenay, Charlevoix, the North Shore, and Gaspé may get some snow — even Montreal could see flurries — according to Météomédia.
But frozen or not, you can expect a deluge from the skies between Saturday and Tuesday, per the weather outlet. One front coming all the way from Colorado is bringing a ton of rain. Then, just when you think it's over, another front from Texas is expected to arrive early next week, bringing even more precipitation to the province. While there won't be a full-blown blizzard, some snow accumulation is possible.
\u201cVraiment, l'hiver refuse de quitter. Dans le blocage double Omega au Canada d\u00e9but mai, l'Ontario et une partie du Qu\u00e9bec seront du mauvais c\u00f4t\u00e9 du 2e. Le nord de l' Ontario verra une grosse bord\u00e9e (30-40 cm) d'ici mardi. Mais un peu de neige est possible au Qu\u00e9bec.\n#mm #meteoqc\u201d— Bertin Ossonon (@Bertin Ossonon) 1682547848
"Winter is refusing to leave… Northern Ontario will be on the receiving end of 30-40 cm by Tuesday. But a little snow is possible in Quebec," tweeted meteorologist Bertin Ossonon.
Slippery roads and reduced visibility will make driving conditions more challenging, so remember to take it slow and be extra cautious during inclement weather.