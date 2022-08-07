Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal Weather Will Stay Very Hot & Humid With Severe Thunderstorms Through Monday

Heavy rainfall is expected over Southern Quebec into next week.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Downtown Montreal skyline on a cloudy morning.

Downtown Montreal skyline on a cloudy morning.

Anne Richard | Dreamstime

Montreal's hot and humid weather this weekend is culminating in severe thunderstorms and oppressive heat on Sunday evening and into next week. Environment Canada warns that strong wind gusts and heavy downpours could hit the island, along with Châteauguay, Laval and Longueuil. Temperatures could feel above 40°Cin several regions.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads," warns the weather agency, which has the area under a severe thunderstorm watch. Those are issued when atmospheric conditions could mean damaging winds or torrential rainfall.

The moisture in the air is "fuel for thunderstorms increasing the amount of energy available," explains MétéoMedia. "A good part of Quebec could hear thunder rumbling."

Around 15 to 25 millimetres of rain could fall on Sunday, while winds gust up to 40 kilometres an hour. On Monday, another 15 millimetres is expected with the humidex shooting up to 28. At worst, up to 50 millimetres of water could accumulate in a very short time.

Cloudy and rainy conditions will likely last through Thursday. Even when the storms pass, the humidity in the air is expected to stay.

Environment Canada warns that elevated temperatures and humidity could pose more risk for heat illnesses, like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The agency recommends drinking plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and staying in a cool place.

