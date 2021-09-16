News

Montreal's Grévin Wax Museum Suddenly Announced It's Closing... Effective Immediately

Goodbye, wax Céline Dion...

Dennizn | Dreamstime, Grévin Montréal | Facebook

Montreal's wax museum, the Musée Grévin, announced Thursday that it's closing its doors effective immediately.

It suggested on its website that it could not survive the past year's long-term closure due to the pandemic.

"After a year of closure due to the pandemic, Grévin Montréal had to make a difficult choice and announced the definitive closure of the Grévin Montréal Museum," it wrote online.

"Sincere thanks to our employees for their dedication and great energy, thanks to our visitors and to our partners who have supported us throughout these years."

The museum also thanked the celebrities whose lifelike images graced its halls.

"And finally, thank you to the personalities and artists who have shaped and still shape our universe. They have been our muses and remain an inspiration."

The museum is accepting ticket refund requests through November 8.

