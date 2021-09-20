Don't Worry, Montreal's Musée Grévin Might Be Closing, But Its Wax Figures Will Live On
Here's where they're going.
Montreal's Musée Grévin is the latest institution to fall to the pressures brought on by the pandemic. Its sudden closure has left the fate of its wax figures in question.
The museum took to social media to list some of the avenues it's pursuing so that its collection of inanimate celebrity look-alikes can live on.
First, the museum is offering celebrities, themselves, the chance to claim their statues. Others will be exhibited at Paris' own Musée Grévin.
But Quebecers might still get a chance to get up close to their favourite celebrity wax person.
Grévin hinted that it's "in talks" to donate some figures to "a recognized museum" in the province, though it did not disclose which museum that might be.
Grévin called its closure "a great sadness" not only for its staff, "but also for the human heritage that we presented."
"The Quebec personalities chosen by the Academy, of which Marc Laurendeau is the president, all have a beautiful history and are symbols loved by Quebecers."