A Severe Thunderstorm Watch AND Heat Warning Are Both In Effect For Montreal
Mother Nature is NOT happy.
Montreal weather is seemingly a little all over the place as a severe thunderstorm watch and heat warning are both in effect.
The city has certainly been experiencing an array of meteorological events during the last few weeks, including lots of rain, thunderstorms, as well as extreme heat and humidity — and this weekend is no different.
Environment Canada currently has a heat warning in effect for Montreal, Laval, Longueuil and Châteauguay.
"Hot and humid weather will continue through Sunday evening with daytime humidex values between 34 and 39. Nights will remain uncomfortable with temperatures near 20 degrees Celsius," Environment Canada said.
The federal department is urging the public to drink plenty of water even if you don't necessarily feel thirsty, and to stay in a cool place. It's also best to schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day in order to reduce the possibility of heat illnesses.
According to Environment Canada, "Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion."
The Weather Network is calling for a high of 29 C today with humidity taking temperatures up to 35 C.
The heat and humidity aren't going anywhere, as Sunday is expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius with a "feels like" of 40.
In addition to the heat warning, Montreal is also under a severe thunderstorm watch.
"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada stated.
Areas currently under the severe thunderstorm watch are Montreal Island, Laval, Longueuil, and Châteauguay.
"Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"
According to The Weather Network, there's an 80% chance of precipitation, which can lead to about 5 mm of water. However, wind gusts are expected to reach over 40 km/h.
Stay safe, Montreal!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.