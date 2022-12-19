Montreal's Holiday Weather Forecast Is Out & Our Chances Of A White Christmas Are At Risk
It's gonna be a nail-biter.
Temper whatever hopes you had for a White Christmas; it's gonna be a nail-biter. The Montreal weather forecast for the remainder of the holiday season is coming into clearer view and doesn't look too promising.
As of the time of writing, the Environment Canada forecast for Monday, December 19 through Wednesday, December 21 shows sunny skies and highs at or just below the freezing points, from -2 C to 0 C. That means there could be snow on the ground through at least Thursday, December 22, when the federal meteorological agency so far predicts a high of 1 C and additional snowfall.
Things could fall apart on Friday, December 23. By Thursday evening, that daytime snowfall could turn into rain as temps soar to a balmy high of 8 C on Friday, potentially melting away the promising accumulation of snow from the previous week.
Saturday, December 24 could — could — save Christmas. EnviroCan forecasts periods of more snow and a high of just -5 C. So at least Christmas Eve could be pretty. The Sunday, December 25 forecast shows sunny skies and a chilly high of -9 C. So could any Thursday snow accumulation persist long enough for a White Christmas? Only time will tell.
The Weather Network's forecast for Christmas weekend more or less aligns with Environment Canada's, except it clarifies that Christmas Eve snowfall will only be "isolated," presumably meaning not persistent or widespread.
Environment Canada doesn't yet have a forecast for the final night of Hanukkah on Monday, December 26, but TWN shows a daytime high of -5 C with sunny skies and a nighttime low of -7 C.