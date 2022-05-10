Montreal's Japanese Culture Festival Is Bringing A Huge Street Food Market To The Mile End
Plus a doggy party and Studio Ghibli concert. Here are all the details!
YATAI MTL and Japan Week are coming back to Montreal. The festivals, a celebration of Japanese culture, will showcase products and dishes from local businesses. There will even be a street food market.
During Japan Week, June 6 to 12, restaurants and stores across the Montreal area will present a "special Japanese street food menu and a diverse offering of Japanese products," according to a press release. Participating restaurants will offer items as diverse as karaage, ramen, gyoza, BBQ, takoyaki, corndogs, sour plum beer, Japanese cheesecakes, mochi, doroyaki, matcha ice cream, and bubble tea.
Montrealers can also browse local shops for green teas, barware, cocktail syrups, kimonos, wrapping cloths, flowers and artwork.
Then, for YATAI MTL, chefs and artisans will converge in one place for a street food and merchant market from June 10 to 12. The market will span the Marché des Possibles park and adjacent Warehouse 77 in the Mile End.
YATAI will also include live musical performances, a joint whisky tasting / Lost in Translation movie screening at the Cinéma du Parc on June 9, a 1980s-themed party, a Shiba and Akita doggy party on June 11, and a concert of scores from Studio Ghibli films on June 11 and 12.
Get the details on Japan Week and YATAI MTL below.
Japan Week & YATAI MTL
Person in a Montreal park with a Shiba Inu dog.
Price: Free to attend
When:
- Japan Week: June 6 to 12
- YATAI MTL: June 10 to 12
- street food and artisan market:
- Friday, June 10, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday, June 11, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Sunday, June 12, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Japan Week: participating restaurants and shops throughout the city
YATAI MTL: Marché des Possibles and Warehouse 77, 77, rue Bernard E., Montreal, QC