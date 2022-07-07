Montreal's Street Food Festival & Night Market Is Officially On At The Old Port
Get your foodie game on from July 7 to 10! 😍🍴
Calling all Montreal foodies!
Festival StreetFood Montreal is officially a-go at the Old Port, serving up all sorts of delicious street food dishes for you to enjoy during the day, or night market-style as the festivities continue well after sunset.
The second edition of the scrumptious fest is taking place at the Quai de l'Horloge from July 7 to July 10. You can get your hands on over 100 dishes from countless cuisines from around the world and, of course, Quebec.
After a three-year hiatus, Festival StreetFood Montreal is back and better than ever.
"We are extremely happy to present the 2nd edition of the Festival StreetFood Montréal, combining the best of both worlds by bringing together the night market and food festival experience to the heart of the city! Featuring over 20 hand-picked restaurants and chefs from the province … prepare to join us for an incredible culinary adventure!" the festival organizers wrote on Facebook.
Admission for the culinary event will be only $3 for people 8 years of age and over. You'll also be able to fill up on multiple dishes without breaking the bank.
The Festival website lists the cost of the food anywhere between $3 to $12, so be sure to arrive hungry and ready to get your feast on.
The StreetFood Fest will take place from 5 p.m. till 11 p.m. on July 7, and from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. from July 8 to July 10.
While you might be coming for the international flavours, you'll wanna stay for the fun!
The StreetFood Fest will also have an array of artisans, concerts, and special performances to keep you entertained all day and night long. Oh, not to mention there will be loads of fun games for both young and older folks to enjoy.
Bon appétit, Montreal!
Festival StreetFood Montreal
Price: $3 admission for everyone eights year of age and over (Food will cost anywhere from $3 to $12)
Address: Quai de l'Horloge, Old Port, Montreal, QC
When: July 7 to July 10
