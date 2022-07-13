Montreal's Lachine Canal Is Hosting A Cider Fest With Quebec Brewers & A Grilled Cheese Bar
Apples and cheese make an irrestible pair. 🍎
You can savour a slice of the cider industry at this Lachine Canal-side festival with dozens of apple-based drinks to wet your whistle by the water. From July 15 to 17, the Lachine Canal will host Soif de Cidre featuring over 30 Quebec cider makers and a grilled cheese bar.
You'll be able to compare ciders from similar categories made by different cideries, including rosé ciders, ice ciders, and sparkling ciders. And you can pair your drinks with tasty treats by local artisans.
A crispy, cheesy sandwich station will be run by urban grocery store Masson and Fromages Amour et Tradition. There will also be Breton-authentic galettes from Milo & Fine, along with a variety of gravied fry dishes from Poutine Factory, to pair with the pommes.
An SAQ bistro will have cider-based cocktails for you to sample, along with the dozens of sparkling options from cideries across the province. A mixologist will also be preparing non-alcoholic drinks in the mocktail lounge.
$20 presale passes are available until July 14 and will grant you entrance to the festival for one day, along with a dozen tasting coupons and a tasting cup. Children aged 12 and under get free admission.
The cost of each tasting will range between 2 and 7 coupons. Additional tasting coupons will be available at the festival for $1 each.
Soif de Cidre 2022
When: July 15, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; July 16, noon to 10 p.m.; July 17, noon to 4 p.m.
Where: Hangar 1825, Lachine Canal, 40 des Seigneurs Street
Cost: $20 presale pass; free admission for under 12 years old.