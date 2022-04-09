Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

There's A Cidery Route Outside Of Montreal This Summer & It'll Take You 3 Days To Finish

It's also a perfect day trip or a weekend getaway idea! 🍎🥂

Contributing Writer
Gabi Sandler | MTLBlog

With spring well underway in Montreal and summer just around the corner, it's the perfect time to be planning some outdoor adventures, starting with this cidery route in the Montérégie region just outside of the city.

Whether you're looking for a fun outdoor activity, a scenic getaway or if you just really love cider, this route will certainly become the apple of your eye. See what we did there?

The itinerary includes a total of 10 cideries along 140 kilometres. It's recommended that you explore the route in three days to really enjoy each location in its entirety — or simply visit a handful for a fabulous day trip.

The cideries included in the route are:

  • Ciderie Michel Jodoin; 130, La Petite-Caroline, Rougemont, QC
  • Vignoble et Cidrerie Coteau Rougemont; 1105, La Petite-Caroline, Rougemont, QC
  • La Cidrerie du Village; 509, rue Principale, Rougemont, QC
  • Domaine de Lavoie; 100, rang de la Montagne, Rougemont, QC
  • Domaine Cartier-Potelle; 277, rang de la Montagne, Rougemont, QC
  • C.E. Petch; 431, route 202, Hemmingford, QC
  • Cidrerie du Minot; 376, chem. de Covey Hill, Hemmingford, QC
  • Cidrerie Entre Pierre et Terre; 1260, route 202, Hinchinbrooke, QC
  • Les Vergers Frier/Cidrerie Rockburn; 2365, route 202, Hinchinbrooke, QC
  • Ferme Black Creek; 2638, Mont de Rockburn, Hinchinbrooke, QC

At each location, you can try the freshly made apple cider and a variety of other beverages such as wine and beer — oh, and don't forget to check out the boutiques to bring some of the ciders and food items home with you.

And, of course, you're invited to explore the grounds and get lost in the beauty that is Montérégie.

This cidery route is a fantastic way to see and taste la belle province and is a must-add item to your spring and summer bucket list.

Although the cidery route is best done during the summer months, there are a few cideries on the itinerary that are open all year-round, so don't hesitate from visiting during any season of the year.

Cheers!

Mon​térégie Cidery Route

Address: See website for multiple cideries

Why You Need To Go: Explore this beautiful region of Quebec through one of the greatest fruits of its labour: cider!

Website

