Montreal's Le Grand PoutineFest Is Officially On At The Old Port
Two weeks worth of personalized poutines? Yes, please! 😍
As we say goodbye to one Montreal food festival, we welcome yet another. The Grand PoutineFest is back for another summer full of poutine flavours right in the heart of the Old Port.
The Grand PoutineFest is on from July 13 to July 31 where you'll be able to get your hands on a few of the festival's fabulous personalized poutines and enjoy loads of activities and entertainment that will keep the party going all day long.
"In addition to our fabulous personalized poutines, we're celebrating our BIG comeback with tons of new activities you don't want to miss," the organizers wrote on Facebook.
You can up your poutine game by trying out the countless types of dishes offered at the PoutineFest, including poutines made with popcorn chicken and bacon, Piri Piri chicken, lobster, general tao and SO many other choices.
The PoutineFest will also have a taste-test kiosk that will allow you to try out an array of daily fresh Quebec cheese curds — this way you can really examine the squickiness behind what makes poutine such a classic meal.
Additionally, visitors will also be able to satisfy their sweet tooth with a fleet of dessert food trucks including Mademoiselle Croquignoles, who is known as the queen of the funnel cake.
The festival will also have a 300-foot inflatable course for all to enjoy. However, it's probably best to give some time in between eating your poutine or poutines ('cause sometimes one just isn't enough) before getting in on the inflatable fun.
The two-week-long event is taking an eco-friendly approach to this year's festivities by introducing reusable dishes.
"This year, all our poutines will be served in reusable and resistant dishes that are dishwasher safe (Bring a part of the Grand Poutinefest home? YES!). It will be mandatory to buy the reusable dish with each purchase of poutine at a cost of only $2 ... We are proud to deploy these actions that bring us closer to our goal of becoming a 100% waste-free event," Le Grand PoutineFest said.
Admission to the festival is totally free and poutines will range from $11.09 to $23.35, plus the $2 for the reusable dish.
Bon appétit!
Le Grand PoutineFest Montreal
Price: Free admission (poutines range from $11.09 to $23.35 + $2 fee for reusable dish)
Address: 1, rue Quai de l'Horloge, Montreal, QC
When:
July 13: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 14 to 17: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 18: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 19 to 24: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 25: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 26 to 30: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
July 31: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m