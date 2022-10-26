11 Things To Do In Montreal This Halloween Weekend
Tricks AND treats! 👻
It's finally Halloween weekend, the culmination of spooky season and a seasonal turning point. But who cares about the future, when you can dress up as your freakiest self and go wild this weekend?
From massive monster parties to haunted houses and horror-themed shows, the possibilities are endless. It doesn't matter if you're going out as a ghoul, a witch, a vampire or as your simple, terrifying self, Montreal has something to please everyone for the best weekend of October. Happy trick-or-treating!
Visit Illumi's Path Of Horrors In Laval
Cost:
- Regular admission:
- $21.75 for pedestrians
- $31.75 for drivers and $21.75 for passengers
When: October 7 to November 13, 2022 (Halloween edition; holiday edition follows)
Where: 2805, boul. du Souvenir, Laval, QC
Why You Should Go: Laval's giant festival of lights begins with a Halloween special showcasing the colours of fall. You'll encounter giant glowing witches and their fellow monsters en route to the spooky pumpkin patch.
Visit La Ronde One Last Time
Cost: $49.99 for one day
When: October 29 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and October 30 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m
Where: La Ronde, 22, chemin Macdonald
Why You Should Go: This is your last chance to attend La Ronde's popular Halloween event. Thereafter, the amusement park will close its doors for the winter. If you're brave enough, you can visit the scare zones filled with roaming monsters, enter a haunted house or hop on the rides at night.
Play The Game At Malefycia
Cost: $66 for entrance with 20 tokens, $99 for 31 tokens and one joker, $120 for 40 tokens and two jokers
When: October 29 and 30 from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 6945, avenue du Parc
Why You Should Go: This spine-chilling haunted house has gained a reputation as one of the scariest activities of its kind across the city. If you're not afraid to play a seriously evil game, this one is for you.
Attend The Dia De Muertos Party At Time Out
Cost: Free to attend
When: October 28 to 29
Where: Time Out Market, 705, rue Saint-Catherine O.
Why You Should Go: You can sip on a themed cocktail, paint a complimentary pumpkin and catch a mariachi band while you have a meal at the iconic food venue downtown. There will be a costume contest and a DJ set on Friday night.
Take In The Last Weekend Of The Lantern Festival At The Botanical Garden
Cost:
- $16.50 for Montreal residents
- $22 for non-residents
When: Until October 31
Where: Montreal Botanical Garden, 4101, rue Sherbrooke E.
Why You Should Go: More beautiful than spooky, but definitely worth a visit before the end of this edition. You only have a few days left to see the Botanical Garden glowing for the Light & Lantern Festival, under the theme "An Ode to the Moon." Read our contributor's review.
Revel In Cuteness Overload At Montreal's Pawlloween Pawty
Cost: Free to attend
When: October 29 at 2 p.m.
Where: Sir Wilfrid Laurier Dog Park, 5360, rue Mentana
Why You Should Go: All dog lovers can attend this canine costume contest, with or without a four-legged friend. Be ready to see some really cute doggos competing for the titles of Halloween king, queen and princess.
Free The Monster Inside You At A Halloween Party
Cost: Prices vary according to venue
When: October 28, 29, 30 and 31.
Where: Venues across the city.
Why You Should Go: Halloween is an excuse, maybe the best of the year, to party until the early hours. If your goal for this weekend is to go clubbing with your fellow monsters, you can check MTL Blog's list of notable Halloween parties happening in the 514 this weekend.
Attend A Freaky Comedy Show At The Segal Centre
Cost:
- $62 for general admission
- $58 for seniors
- $25 for students and people younger than 30
When:
- October 29 at 8 p.m.
- October 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Théâtre Sylvan Adams, 5170, chemin Côte-Sainte-Catherine
Why You Should Go: If you're looking for a good laugh in all the gloominess, this should do the trick. Mixing pop culture references and stage illusions, the show gives you a not-so-serious glimpse at the life of Count Dracula. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required at the 2 p.m. October 30 show.
Have A Creepy Drink At The Black Lagoon Halloween Pop-Up Bar
Cost: Free to attend. Drinks for purchase on-site.
When: Through October 31.
Where: Bar Vintage, 132, rue Fleury O.
Why you Should Go: Montreal's Halloween pop-up is about to disappear! You still have a little bit of time to try the dark orange Screaming Banshee (gin, pineapple and apricot, fizzed out with bitters) or the red Blood Rave (mezcal, beets, falernum and lime). The decor is dungeon-like, with rock and metal music playing in the background. Here's our review.
Try Monster-Filled Roller Disco
Cost:
- $23.12 + tax.
- Roller skates or inline skates start at $10 per rental and protective gear starts at $5 (cash only)
When: October 29, 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Arena LeRinque, 8355, chemin Montview
Why You Should Go: You and your date could win a prize for your costume at this retro party with disco lights. You'll need to bring a valid photo ID and print your electronic ticket ahead of time. If you already have skates, just bring them!
Go On A Haunted Tour Of Montreal
Cost:
- $24.50 for the "Haunted Griffintown"
- $24.50 for the "Haunted Mountain"
- $21.30 for the "Haunted Old Montreal"
When:
- Haunted Griffintown: October 28 at 8 p.m. (in French) or 8.30 p.m. (in English).
- Haunted Mountain: October 29 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (in French) or 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. (in English)
- Haunted Old Montreal: October 22 at 8 p.m. (in French) or 8:30 p.m. (in English)
Where:
- Haunted Griffintown: Rockaberry Griffintown
- Haunted Mountain: Place Fletcher's Field
- Haunted Old Montreal: Parc de La Presse, 749, Côte de la Place d'Armes
Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect time to take part in a guided tour to discover some of Montreal's creepiest historical facts. For the scariest weekend of the year, you can choose between a tour of Mont-Royal, Griffintownn or Old Montreal.