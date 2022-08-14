LASSO 2022: The Most Memorable Outfits At This Year's Festival
Western is always in style! 🤠
LASSO Montreal yee-hawed for the very first time this past weekend and it's safe to say that it was one heck of a turnout. The two-day country music festival took the 514 by storm with an impressive lineup featuring performances by Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, The Reklaws, Five Roses and so many more.
With country legends Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan closing out Friday's and Saturday's shows, it's no surprise the festival had Montre'yall bursting with country love.
LASSO was also decked out with loads of on-site activities, including the famous festival Ferris wheel, loads of Western photo opts, food trucks, bars, and lots and lots of trucks and cars. In addition to the non-stop action, this year's festivities brought out some real country style with Western chic ensembles, animal print moments and cowboy hats galore.
Here are a bunch of outfits from this year's festival that totally lassoed our hearts: