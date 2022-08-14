Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
lasso

LASSO 2022: The Most Memorable Outfits At This Year's Festival

Western is always in style! 🤠

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
LASSO country music festival in Montreal. Right: Group of people at Lasso Montreal.

LASSO country music festival in Montreal. Right: Group of people at Lasso Montreal.

Mike Chaar | MTL Blog

LASSO Montreal yee-hawed for the very first time this past weekend and it's safe to say that it was one heck of a turnout. The two-day country music festival took the 514 by storm with an impressive lineup featuring performances by Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, The Reklaws, Five Roses and so many more.

With country legends Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan closing out Friday's and Saturday's shows, it's no surprise the festival had Montre'yall bursting with country love.

LASSO was also decked out with loads of on-site activities, including the famous festival Ferris wheel, loads of Western photo opts, food trucks, bars, and lots and lots of trucks and cars. In addition to the non-stop action, this year's festivities brought out some real country style with Western chic ensembles, animal print moments and cowboy hats galore.

Here are a bunch of outfits from this year's festival that totally lassoed our hearts:

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...