I Faced My Fear Of Heights At The Montreal Old Port Observation Tower — Here's What It Was Like
The view from the glass-bottom outlook is worth the heart-flutter.
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Gazing up at the 65-metre Port of Montreal Tower and its glass-bottom outlook, one thought crossed my mind: nope.
If the idea of entrusting your life to a transparent ledge or staring down the side of a concrete beast scares the living daylights out of you, you're not alone. Fear of heights is as primal as it gets.
But I was determined not to let the dizzying pull of vertigo stop me from checking out the unmissable new structure at the end of the Old Port's Grand Quay.
A marker for Habitat 67 from the main room.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
In the lobby, a group of navigation buoy robots scooted around the space making cute faces and sounds. Their antics set a playful mood for the challenge awaiting upstairs.
A panoramic preview
Taking the elevator to the 13th floor, I was met with an awe-inspiring view of Montreal, a breathtaking panorama stretching out through nearly 360-degree floor-to-ceiling windows.
Lookouts around the room pointed the way to landmarks like Habitat 67, Silo No. 5 and Place Ville-Marie, among others.
Interacting with the augmented reality screens.@w.princetagram | Instagram
The room is sprinkled with half a dozen interactive screens and numbered blue spheres reminiscent of soccer balls. Each sphere, when held up to a screen, transformed into a city landmark, as if I were holding a piece of Montreal in my palm.
Nearby, giant blue globes hung from the ceiling. It was a little unclear if you're allowed to touch them at first, but they respond to movement by playing musical notes.
It’s not just the views that make it worth your while — there is a great deal of attention to detail here. The layout, the mix of high-tech with playful elements, the constant interactivity and the aesthetics all contribute to a rich, multi-sensory experience that is both educational and entertaining.
Up the golden stairs
One of the highlights of the visit was the friendly and knowledgeable staff. They were readily available, sharing tidbits of information about the city’s history, the surrounding landmarks and even the tower itself. The engagement provided an extra layer of depth. The use of technology and human interaction together made the experience feel both personal and meaningful.
Golden staircase to the top of the Port of Montreal Tower.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
When you finish in the main room, there's a golden staircase spiralling upwards that teases glimpses of the cityscape through the glass and steel structure. It's like an ascending yellow brick road that leads to the glass-bottom lookout.
The height of delight (and fear)
At the top, the sight of the city below can be overwhelming, probably more so on a crowded weekend, but on a calm Thursday afternoon, there was no pressure to jump onto the suspended platform.
The Olympic Stadium, Cirque du Soleil big top, Jacques Cartier Bridge and, of course, the ground dozens of metres below were all visible. It was here that my fear of heights was put to the ultimate test.
Despite the jitters, I didn't want to miss out on the experience, so I took my sweet time backing up to the ledge until I could feel the floor texture change from wood to glass beneath my feet. It helped to brace myself on the side of the structure and not look where I was stepping.
The split second I pretended not to be acrophobic while standing on a suspended glass floor.@w.princetagram | Instagram
There's a complex cocktail of emotions on viewing the cityscape from this vantage point — trepidation, exhilaration and awe.
For those needing a nudge, the glass outlook can comfortably hold about 20 people, each weighing up to 200 pounds. There's also a stabilization feature in the building to absorb motion, since it's built on a pier, so you never have to worry about feeling any sway.
If stepping onto the glass ledge still feels like a step too far, you can always get a great photo standing at the edge and leave out your feet to give an illusion that you've braved the glass floor. More adventurous visitors should consider sitting down on the glass for an immersive selfie or having a friend snap a shot from the stairs below looking up at the overhang.
My partner being way more intrepid on the glass outlook.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
The observation tower has no time limit for your visit, making it worth the $15 entry fee ($12 for students). They're even considering opening in the evenings for sunset views and fireworks.
So is it worth a visit to the Port Of Montreal Tower?
It's definitely the new must-see in Montreal. A cooling refuge on a hot day, the tower offers unparalleled views of the city from a fresh angle.
Just outside the tower, the bustling energy of the Old Port's Grand Quay complements the tranquil serenity inside. The restaurants, shops and pedestrian-friendly layout offer an opportunity to prolong your visit with a leisurely stroll or a waterfront meal.
The Port of Montreal Observation Tower from a nearby walkway.@w.princetagram | Instagram
Fear of heights or not, the Port of Montreal Tower is an experience unlike any other in the city. It may be a towering test of your courage, but sometimes, the best view comes after the hardest climb.
Port of Montreal Tower
When: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (extended hours between June 21 and September 4)
Where: Grand Quay, 200, rue de la Commune Ouest
Cost: $15 general admission; $12 student rate; $45 family rate
How do I spend a day in Old Montreal?
Start your visit with a thrilling ascent up the Port of Montreal Tower, located in the heart of the bustling Grand Quay. Here, you can marvel at Montreal's skyline from a glass-bottomed perspective, getting your bearings for the day ahead.
Once you've taken in the bird's eye view, venture towards the waterfront to catch a mesmerizing Cirque du Soleil performance. Set against the backdrop of the St. Lawrence River, the show is sure to impress with its blend of artistry and acrobatics.
After the show, grab a meal at one of the many bistros or cafés that line the cobblestone streets of Old Montreal. These establishments serve up a mix of traditional Quebecois fare and contemporary dishes.
As the sun begins to set, make your way to the Grande Roue ferris wheel. The landmark offers a unique view of the city's twinkling lights from the comfort of a private cabin.
To wind down, there's Bota Bota spa if you want to let loose and relax on the water, or you can take a tranquil walk along the Old Port, enjoying the charming juxtaposition of historic and modern buildings that capture the essence of Montreal.