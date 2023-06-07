Downtown Montreal Is Hosting Free Montreal Circus Shows On A Giant 52-Foot Structure
The greatest show *above* Earth. 🎪
In the world of fantasy, the arrival of a giant often signals extraordinary adventures on the horizon. This summer, fantasy and reality converge in Montreal, as the towering figure of Le Géant — a 50-foot steel colossus — comes to life.
The enormous structure will draw viewers downtown and command eyes upward for a spectacle set against the city's skyline.
Le Géant is the focal point of Montréal Complètement Cirque festival with events downtown and beyond showcasing the best in local and international circus talent from July 6 to July 30.
One Géant step for downtown
For a second year running, Le Géant will go up in the Place Ville-Marie Esplanade as a major festival attraction. Starting July 7, acrobats will perform free shows on the metal colossus in front of Montreal's massive ring installation.
Last year, three giant acrobatic installations known as the 3GIANTS enthralled spectators, so expectations for this year's event are sky-high. Le Géant is returning solo and promises to outdo last year's display.
Le Géant surrounded by onlookers in Esplanade PVM.Montréal Complètement Cirque | YouTube
A blend of intricate engineering and imaginative design, Le Géant is a sight to behold. Constructed using 31,000 pounds of steel, the installation represents an awe-inspiring feat of human ingenuity.
During the day, it stands as an imposing silhouette. As the sun sets, the titan transforms into a multi-level stage for a team of world-class acrobats.
Twelve performers will defy gravity and test their limits on Le Géant's structure. Using a combination of counterweights, trampolines, and a range of acrobatic techniques, the artists will deliver a heart-stopping spectacle of aerial artistry.
For those wishing to elevate their experience further, exclusive VIP packages are available to catch the acts. A $70 deal includes a personalized welcome, drinks and appetizers, a dedicated space to take photos, access to the Nouveau Centre VIP Terrace, and even a souvenir gift to commemorate the show. Viewers can also catch the show for free from a distance.
The Géant structure on an elevated stage in front of Montreal's Ring.Montréal Complètement Cirque | YouTube
To accompany the dazzling show, a carefully curated soundtrack will resonate throughout the venue. Blending orchestral music with electronic tunes, the performance offers a modern twist to well-known classical works, underpinning the raw athleticism on display with an immersive musical experience.
The theme of this year's performance, "Ode to Joy," is all about human fascination with confronting challenges and reaching new heights, drawing parallels between the acrobat's daring feats and daily trials and tribulations
But the giant's monumental presence is far from the only spectacle to behold.
Acrobats raise the bar (literally)
Rue Saint-Denis will transform into a mesmerizing playground with more than thirty free daily performances across five routines, each presenting a unique fusion of music, dance, and circus arts.
A trapeze artist hangs from a structure over rue Saint-Denis.Andrew Miller, Courtesy of Montréal Complètement Cirque.
The 'Piste de Bas de Côte' track promises a charming space for families to enjoy a delightful blend of acro-dance, juggling, and clowning in a laid-back atmosphere.
The 'Grande Tablée,' an acrobatic table nestled in the heart of Saint-Denis Street, returns to astonish with gravity-defying feats and dramatic acrobatics.
Not to be outdone, the 'Arche Emery' artists will paint the sky with their daring feats on swinging trapeze, fabric, hoop, and balancing apparatuses.
Nearby, at Jardins Gamelins, "Gardien du temps" will take spectators on a whirlwind journey through time, melding high-level acrobatic acts with a captivating storyline.
The 30-minute performance takes place around a clock-shaped structure, symbolizing the passage of time. Amid the hustle and bustle of the festival, the show offers a moment of reflection on time's unending progression.
A performer poses on Saint-Denis.JF Savaria, Courtesy of Montréal Complètement Cirque.
Tightrope in the park, trapeze after dark
Another major highlight of the festival will unfold under the stars at Place Pasteur. Nestled near Quartier des Spectacles, the bustling park will transform into CIRQU'EASY — an effervescent hub of spontaneous and immersive circus performances.
A picnic table may transform into a stage, a badminton net might become a tightrope, and a bar could turn into an improvised dance floor.
On July 10, CIRQU'EASY takes a special turn with the Carnaval de Cirque Social. The event is a celebration of social inclusion, showcasing performances by upcoming artists and engaging marginalized youth or those at risk of exclusion.
Festival-goers can chat with friends over a cocktail, enjoy live music, and watch high-level acrobatic performances. Beyond the show, CIRQU'EASY will also have a play area with game tables, hot dogs and ice cream.
A musical performance in Place Pasteur.JF Savaria, Courtesy of Montréal Complètement Cirque.
And if all that doesn't have you planning to go to the circus, it might just come to you.
A unique blend of performances and workshops will take place in several neighbourhoods across the city, starting from Olympic Park on July 6 and culminating at Place d'Youville in Old Montreal on July 16.
Along the way, it will visit Pointes aux Trembles, Gohier Park in Saint-Laurent, the Esplanade de la Pointe-Nord in Verdun, Aimé Léonard Park in Montreal North, Goncourt Park in Anjou, the SDC Village on the section of Ste-Catherine, and the sculpture L'Homme by Alexandre Calder in Parc Jean Drapeau.
Montréal Complètement Cirque is setting the stage for an unforgettable experience this summer, with an eclectic mix of performances and venues, and Le Géant serving as a colossal centrepiece. When it all comes together, the city won't just host the festival — it'll become the festival.
Le Géant
Montréal Complètement Cirque | Facebook
When: July 7 to 30
Where: Esplanade Place Ville Marie, intersection of McGill College and Cathcart
Cost: Free, or $70 for VIP experience