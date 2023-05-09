Montreal's Olympic Stadium Is Opening A New Festival Site Near The Tower
It opens with Metro Metro Festival on May 19!
Montreal's Olympic Park is set to launch a brand new event site just in time for two major festivals this May. The versatile venue, located near the iconic Montreal Tower and soccer practice field, will host the Fuego Fuego Latin Music Festival and the Metro Metro Urban Music Festival.
The innovative development aims to maximize the potential of the park, which has welcomed over one hundred million visitors since its inauguration.
Sonia Provençal, the director of Olympic Park development and programming, expressed enthusiasm for the new site. "With the relocation of certain events to these new spaces, we are able to better develop the potential of the Park, while taking into account the residents around our facilities," she said.
Originally designed by architect Roger Taillibert for the 1976 Summer Games, the Olympic Park has long been a symbol of the city. After its initial use during the Olympics, it became home to the Montreal Expos baseball club.
The park now boasts Canada's largest amphitheater, the world's tallest inclined tower and a variety of sports and aquatic facilities. The revamped site is expected to draw more visitors than ever, further cementing the park's prominent role in Montreal's cultural landscape.
Montrealers can explore the new event site as of May 19, when the Metro Metro lineup, featuring artists like Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, and Kid Laroi, among others, takes the stage and brings an electrifying atmosphere to the park.