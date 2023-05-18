Montreal's Parc Jean-Drapeau Is Hosting A Free Science Festival With A Wandering Robot Dog
Science won't just brought to life – it'll be set loose to play. 🧪
Eurêka! Festival, Montreal's annual science festival, returns this May. Set against the scenic Biosphere in Parc Jean-Drapeau, the event aims to debunk the myth that science is drab or dry. Best of all, the convergence of knowledge and fun is free of charge.
From May 26 to 28, the festival will have over 100 free outdoor activities, including 25 interactive presentations and over 50 hands-on workshops, promising an intriguing blend of education and entertainment.
The Eurêka! Festival workshops are designed to demonstrate innovative aspects of science, allowing participants to create unique projects.
Street performances and demonstrations further enliven the event, while meet-and-greet sessions with experts provide a chance for intimate discussions.
Noteworthy activities include a Model Airplane Workshop by Aéro Montréal, where participants can construct and personalize an aluminum model airplane.
An agile robot dog named Spot, presented by Osedea, is bound to pique the interest of technology enthusiasts. And TOHU is offering an interactive exploration of energy applications in the circus and Frédéric-Back Park.
A harmonious band on wheels, Musical Bikes from Atracktiv, will engage teamwork to create melodies. For vintage music enthusiasts, the "Crank up the music!" workshop will offer insight into the workings of mechanical gramophones.
So pack a picnic and take the opportunity to let your curiosity roam free.
Eureka Festival
When: May 26 to 28, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Where: Jean Drapeau Park, 160, chem. du Tour de l'isle