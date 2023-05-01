Montreal's Place Des Arts Will Rock You With An Epic Queen Tribute Show in 2024
Will you do the fandango? 👨🏻🎤
Queen's legendary hits are set to rock Montrealers next year in a symphonic tribute show. Fans of the British rock band can expect timeless classics, like "We Are The Champions" and "We Will Rock You" in a majestic new format — think "Bohemian Rhapsody" meets symphony.
The "Queen Symphonic: A Rock & Orchestra Experience" has been a hit in Europe, performed for hundreds of thousands of viewers. Now the show is making its way to North America for the first time and will feature a 45-artist ensemble, including a symphony orchestra, all under the direction of Richard Sidwell, who also directed "Led Zeppelin Symphonic."
Five rock musicians and four singers will take to the stage, including alums ofthe We Will Rock You Queen musical,Jenna Lee-James, Jon Boydon, Rachael Wooding and Peter Eldridge.
You can catch the show in Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts on March 29, 2024, or at the Grand Théâtre de Québec three days later. Other in-province performances will follow at Théâtre du Palais municipal in Saguenay, Centre culturel de Sherbrooke and the Casino du Lac-Leamy. Tickets for the Montreal show are available online starting at $97.
While some may be yawning at the thought of the king's coronation, Montrealers won't want to miss out on this symphonic experience fit for a Queen (fan).
Queen Symphonic
When: March 29, 2024
Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts
Cost: $97+