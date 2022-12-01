Search on MTL Blog

Montreal's SAT Is Hosting An Immersive New Year's Eve Party With DJs & 360-Degree Visuals

So instead of watching a ball drop, you can party inside one!🕺

Staff Writer
NYE Party 2019 at Montreal's SAT.

Courtesy of Giacomo Ferron for Montreal's SAT

If you missed the Dômesicle series at the Société des Arts Technologiques (SAT), you can kiss the year goodbye instead with 2022's last immersive party inside the "Satosphère," a dome that enables 360-degree projections around spectators.

This is the first time in two years that the mesmerizing New Year's Eve event is back at Montreal's SAT. From 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., you can dance the night away to groovy techno beats paired with immense, colourful visuals covering the walls of the dome.

On December 31, you can expect loud electronica by talented Montreal-based DJs Maara and softcoresoft, as well as beats from Aurora Halal who's coming all the way from New York City. The American headliner is the founder of the popular Mutual Dreaming nights in Brooklyn and the festival Sustain-Release.

For the last immersive party inside the dome before the new calendar, hypnotic visuals will be served by VJs Daph4000 and Delta.

You must be at least 18 years old to attend. Early bird tickets cost $35. Then, second-phase tickets will be $45 online or $55 at the door on the day of the party.

NYE 2023 At SAT

Cost:

  • Early bird tickets cost $35
  • $45 in the second phase of the sale
  • $55 at the door

When: December 31, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: Satosphère, Société des arts technologiques (SAT), 1201, boulevard Saint-Laurent

Tickets

Facebook Event

Website

    Charlotte Hoareau
    Staff Writer
    Charlotte Hoareau is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused in things to do in Montreal and Montreal weather. She is based in Montreal, Quebec.
