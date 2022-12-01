Montreal's SAT Is Hosting An Immersive New Year's Eve Party With DJs & 360-Degree Visuals
So instead of watching a ball drop, you can party inside one!🕺
If you missed the Dômesicle series at the Société des Arts Technologiques (SAT), you can kiss the year goodbye instead with 2022's last immersive party inside the "Satosphère," a dome that enables 360-degree projections around spectators.
This is the first time in two years that the mesmerizing New Year's Eve event is back at Montreal's SAT. From 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., you can dance the night away to groovy techno beats paired with immense, colourful visuals covering the walls of the dome.
On December 31, you can expect loud electronica by talented Montreal-based DJs Maara and softcoresoft, as well as beats from Aurora Halal who's coming all the way from New York City. The American headliner is the founder of the popular Mutual Dreaming nights in Brooklyn and the festival Sustain-Release.
For the last immersive party inside the dome before the new calendar, hypnotic visuals will be served by VJs Daph4000 and Delta.
You must be at least 18 years old to attend. Early bird tickets cost $35. Then, second-phase tickets will be $45 online or $55 at the door on the day of the party.
NYE 2023 At SAT
Cost:
- Early bird tickets cost $35
- $45 in the second phase of the sale
- $55 at the door
When: December 31, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Satosphère, Société des arts technologiques (SAT), 1201, boulevard Saint-Laurent