A Fetish New Year's Party With A Strict Dress Code Is Coming To A Former Montreal Bath House
Themed costumes or BDSM-inspired outfits are compulsory at the "Snow Ball."❄️
Congrats! — You have survived another crazy year, and now you deserve to leave your 2022 issues behind with a memorable New Years Eve celebration. If you feel like dressing up, and perhaps a little kinky, we have some good news: the Cirque de Boudoir is back with another "Carnavalesque Snow Ball" event at Bain Mathieu on December 31.
The Montreal-based themed-event production company is bringing back its eccentric, popular New Year's Eve party with a dress code favouring hivernal fetish themes and burlesque performances, live circus, DJ sets, gogo dancers as well as winter-themed visuals.
You can expect quite a show thanks to performances by various DJs and artists such as Omni, Davidé, Felix Volatile, Matt Ryan, Natasha Nebula, Holy Scar and more. The midnight countdown will be hosted by Plastik Patrik.
A previous NYE party by Cirque De Boudoir at Bain Mathieu.Edgard Delacroix (left) and Jo Gorsky (right), courtesy of Cirque De Boudoir
Everyone is welcome as long as you respect the strict dress code and you show some open-mindedness. You can check here to find some snowy outfit inspiration to blend in with the crowd at the themed ball.
This is your chance to get creative with feather boas, body paint, lingerie, nipple pasties or whatever else you want — as long as it's interesting or extreme.
You can even upgrade your frosty yet sexy experience by purchasing a VIP ticket, granting you priority admission and access to an open bar.
The Carnavalesque NYE Snow Ball by Cirque de Boudoir
A previous NYE party by Cirque De Boudoir at Bain Mathieu.
Jo Gorsky, courtesy of Cirque De Boudoir
Cost:
- Online: General admission is $69.98 and VIP admission is $133.63 at the time of writing. Prices will go up on December 8.
- You can purchase paper tickets at both Boutique Diabolik locations (no fees)
When: October 31, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Bain Mathieu, 2915 rue Ontario E