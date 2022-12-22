SAT Montreal's Dômesicle Series Will Return This Winter With DJs, Visuals & Cheap Tickets
The first one is on January 14!🕺
The Dômesicle series at Montreal's Société des Arts Technologiques (SAT) is returning with five more immersive parties where you can dance the night away this winter and be hypnotized by delightful visuals.
These techno dance parties are held inside the "Satosphère" — a dome that enables 360-degree projections around the audience — and they're rather legendary.
The five Dômesicle winter parties will be happening on January 14, 21 and 28 as well as February 4 and 18, 2023.
For only $18, you can attend one of these special events from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., and enjoy bangin' electronica paired with huge, colourful visuals covering the walls of the dome.
On January 14, the RE:UNION collective will take control of the turntable, namely Weekend Logic, Daura, Moaad BKR and VJ Isotone.
The Temple Records lable, including DJ Medallion, M Salaciak, Ex-Terrestial and VJ Jason Voltaire, will run the show on January 21.
On January 28, Dômesicle presents Bontempo, with Wheelie Houdini, Gene Tellem, The Mole as well as VJs Karina Bleau, U+1F624 and D4000.
For the first Saturday of February, you can dance to the beats of Liliane Chlela, Lash (live), Nadah El Shazly, Orchestroll (live) with visuals served by Myriam Boucher.
Finally, the last party on February the Making Time Collective, composed of Claire Rousay (live), Priori, Dave P and VJ Klip Collective.
You must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets are $18 if you buy them in advance. There's an even cheaper $25.50 deal if you purchase a pass for two nights.
The Dômesicle Parties At SAT
Cost:
- One night: $20 for regular admission and $18 for pre-sale
- Pass for two nights: $25,50 in presale.
When: January 4, 21, 28 and February 4, 18, 2023, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Satosphère, Société des arts technologiques, 1201, boulevard Saint-Laurent